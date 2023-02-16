According to Bloomberg, Apple will launch its AR/VR headset in June rather than April, delaying the launch by two months. A public debut is anticipated during the Worldwide Developers Conference.

Apple originally intended to debut the AR/VR headset during an event in April. However, we will need more time to meet that deadline. Therefore we choose to push it back until earlier this month. Apple found that hardware and software problems still needed to be rectified after more product testing.

Apple originally intended to release the headset in the middle of 2022. Still, the corporation has previously delayed its release several times. The timeframe altered from 2022 to January 2023, April 2023, and now June 2023. Given that Apple hasn’t released many other significant device updates, it needs to be clarified what the delay means for a potential spring event. However, the launch of the new Apple silicon Mac Pro and a 15-inch MacBook Air is still possible.

ADVERTISEMENT

Apple will continue to develop the headset once it is unveiled at WWDC before making it available for purchase later in the year. Gurman issues a warning that the launch’s schedule might alter once more. Nevertheless, given that it is the year’s most anticipated product, Apple hopes to make it readily available for purchase by the end of 2023.

Apple is still fixing problems with the hand and eye control features. There are rumors that users will be able to operate the headgear with hand and eye gestures, choosing an app with a glance and then activating it with a pinch.

The headset is anticipated to cost roughly $3,000 when it releases, which will limit customer interest in it. Apple is already developing a more cheap second-generation product. Our dedicated roundup has more details on Apple’s AR/VR headset development.