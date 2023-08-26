Apple Expected to Hold iPhone 15 Presentation on September 12, 2023

According to well-known insiders Mark Gurman and Mani Bu, Apple is anticipated to host an event for the unveiling of the iPhone 15 on September 12, 2023. Mani Bu, a reliable source when it comes to Apple-related information, tweeted about the expected presentation date for the American giant’s new smartphone. However, he did mention that he is not completely certain if September 12 is indeed the confirmed date.

Insights from Mark Gurman

In contrast, Mark Gurman, with the help of Wccftech, has gathered information from various sources regarding the presentation of different models of the iPhone 15. Some sources mentioned September 12 as the date, while others indicated Apple’s intention to hold the event on September 13, 2023.

Expected Innovations

While we await further updates, rumors have surfaced about significant advancements in the iPhone 15 and iPhone 15 Pro models compared to their predecessors. Both the 15 and 15 Plus are speculated to have the Dynamic Island feature displayed, similar to what was seen on the iPhone 14 Pro.

Additionally, the more affordable models are expected to come with a new USB-C port, which could enhance data transfer and charging speeds. There are also whispers about the 15 Pro having a Grade 5 titanium finish.

For performance, it appears that the iPhone 15 Pro models will be equipped with the faster 3nm A17 Bionic chip, while the standard models are expected to feature the A16 Bionic chip.

Sources and Screenshots

A source, who requested anonymity, informed Majin Buu through a tweet that the Apple event will be held on September 12. Despite the lack of absolute certainty, screenshots were attached to the tweet to support the claim. The event is referred to as the NPI (new product launch).

