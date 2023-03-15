Apple revealed this week that it would open its fifth physical location in South Korea on March 31 at 5 p.m. local time. The new store will be in Seoul, the South Korean capital city’s major Gangnam neighborhood.

Apple has created a unique iPhone, iPad, and Mac wallpaper that can be downloaded to commemorate the event on the store’s page. The Apple Gangnam wallpaper features a stylized version of the Apple logo on a black background.

The new location will include standard Apple Store services, such as Today at Apple creative workshops and Genius Bar appointments for product repairs.

After the opening of Apple American Dream in New Jersey in December, Apple Gangnam is the company’s first brand-new retail location. Apple has more than 520 retail outlets worldwide, including four more in Seoul.

Deirdre O’Brien, the head of retail at Apple, posted an animated version of the company’s emblem to Instagram.