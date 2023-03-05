As part of the expansion of its Silicon Design Center in central Munich, Apple has announced an additional 1 billion euros investment over the following six years in German engineering.

Apple said a “state-of-the-art research center” will be designed and built at Seidlstrasse, where its R&D teams can “bring together in new ways, improving cooperation and innovation.”

Johny Srouji, senior vice president of Hardware Technologies at Apple, said, “Our R&D teams in Munich are key to our efforts to produce products delivering improved performance, efficiency, and power savings. The extension of our European Silicon Design Center will make it possible for our more than 2,000 engineers in Bavaria, who are working on ground-breaking breakthroughs, such as specialized silicon designs, power management chips, and upcoming wireless technologies, to collaborate even more closely.

ADVERTISEMENT

As part of the Silicon Design Center development, teams will also work out of numerous other R&D spaces in Denisstrasse, Marsstrasse, and Apple’s new Seidlstrasse site. The three new locations are across the street from Apple’s recently opened Karlstrasse R&D campus. The new buildings combine to form Apple’s European Silicon Design Center, conveniently situated in Munich’s Maxvorstadt neighborhood, and engineering locations in Arnulfstrasse and Hackerbrücke.

The statement continues Apple’s prior investment promise of 1 billion euros, which dates back to 2021 when the company established its European Silicon Design Center in Munich as its headquarters.

Apple claims that over the previous five years, it has spent over 18 billion euros with more than 800 German enterprises, helping to support job creation, community development, and workforce possibilities around the country.