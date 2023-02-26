According to reports, Apple has placed orders for OLED screens from LG Display and Samsung for its upcoming iPad Pro models, which are anticipated to launch early in 2019.

According to Business Korea, Apple ordered 10.9-inch and 12.9-inch OLED panels from the two display manufacturers, beating out rival Chinese display manufacturer BOE.

Korean display manufacturers will manufacture OLED panels for the iPad on their sixth-generation (1500mm x 1850mm) line.

A third rumor from Taiwan’s Economic Daily News claims that Apple still needs to decide how many OLED displays to order for the iPad Pro. Nonetheless, it may equally distribute the order between the two Korean firms described above.

Apple is working on 11.1-inch and 13-inch OLED iPad Pro models, according to display analyst Ross Young, who has an excellent track record for picking up on Apple rumors. Both versions are expected to launch in the first quarter of 2024.

The reason the two most recent Korean publications, which quote the same business sources, have different display proportions is unexplained. Earlier rumors said that rather than increasing the size of the tablet, Apple intended to use larger 11.1-inch and 13-inch screen sizes for the OLED iPad Pro models.

Apple currently offers two iPad Pro models: a 12.9-inch mini-LED variant and an 11-inch model with a conventional LCD. Mini-LED has remained exclusive to the more expensive iPad Pro model. Apple might restore feature parity between the two iPad Pro devices with the 2024 update.

The timing of Apple’s rumored new MacBook models with OLED panels is also up for debate. According to today’s sources, 2026 will see the release of new OLED 14-inch and 16-inch MacBook Pro models. According to Bloomberg’s Mark Gurman, a new MacBook Pro with an OLED display, maybe the first touchscreen Mac, is expected in 2025.

Additionally, Young claims that Apple is getting ready to release a 13-inch MacBook Air with an OLED display as early as next year, around the same time as the anticipated OLED iPad Pro models. Ming-Chi Kuo, an analyst for Apple’s supply chain, predicts that the first MacBook with an OLED display will debut next year.