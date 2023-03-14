According to a spokeswoman for Chipolo, the Chipolo CARD Spot will be available in the Apple online store beginning on Tuesday, March 14. Much like the AirTag, the CARD Spot is compatible with Apple’s Find My app. Apple has stated that the circular Chipolo ONE Spot would not be sold.

The Chipolo CARD Spot is an item tracker in the form of a card that is supposed to be used with wallets. It costs $35. Using the Items tab of the Find My app on an iPhone, iPad, or Mac computer the device makes it simple to pinpoint the position of a wallet that has been misplaced. The fact that Apple does not sell an AirTag as a card gives the CARD Spot a distinct competitive edge for use in wallets.

ADVERTISEMENT

Apple introduced the AirTag in April 2021, and updates are still needed to be made to the hardware. The AirTag accessories lineup did receive an update from Apple last week.