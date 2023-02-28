Bloomberg revealed that a future version of Apple’s AR/VR headset may one day be used to treat eye problems. Gurman claims that Apple’s secret XDG division is hard at work researching accessible virtual reality and augmented reality headsets and the next generation of display technology for those with vision impairments.

Accessibility has always been a priority for Apple, despite the lack of information about what the company has in store for a future AR/VR headset. Apple wants all users to be able to use its products. Several accessibility options on the iPhone, iPad, and Mac offer further help with various visual, hearing, and movement difficulties.

According to rumors, some of the AR/VR headset cameras will be utilized to create a 3D map of the user’s immediate surroundings in the prototype version. This feature could allow the headset to deliver auditory directions to the sightless and present additional visual information for the visually impaired.

Diseases that create blind spots in the vision, such as AMD (Age-Related Macular Degeneration), might have specialized purposes for those who suffer from them. Floating lenses in Oculenz AR Wear glasses, for instance, can manipulate live-streaming video to bring visible things into the field of view of persons with AMD.

This year will see the release of Apple’s debut AR/VR headset. Although particular accessibility settings haven’t been announced, it makes sense that even the first model will have some allowances, given Apple’s strong commitment to accessibility on its other products.

We have a special AR/VR roundup that compiles all the rumors we’ve heard for further information on what to anticipate from the AR/VR headset that Apple will release this year.