On March 8, International Women’s Day, Apple plans to launch a new Apple Watch exercise challenge.

An alert for the Activity Challenge will appear on the Apple Watch in the days before the event. Apple Watch users must work out for at least 20 minutes of any exercise to qualify for the International Women’s Day award.

Show your support for the global empowerment of women on March 8. Get this award by completing any exercise for at least 20 minutes. Use the Workout app or another app that uploads workouts to Health to keep track of your time.

Owners of an Apple Watch will receive a series of animated stickers that can be used in the Messages and FaceTime applications, as well as the ability to unlock a special badge in the Fitness app.

The International Women’s Day prize comes after fresh challenges for February’s Black History Month, Valentine’s Day, and Lunar New Year were added.