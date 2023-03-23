Apple has now distributed the release candidate version of a future upgrade to tvOS 16.4 to developers for testing. This update comes exactly one week after the launch of the fourth beta version of tvOS 16.4.

The tvOS 16.4 upgrade can be obtained by registered developers using Xcode to download a profile onto an Apple TV and install it.

tvOS upgrades are often rather small, with the primary emphasis on internal bug fixes and improvements rather than noteworthy changes directed externally. The tvOS 16.4 update has yet to provide any information regarding the new features that it will bring. Still, if we learn anything new, we will update this post accordingly.

In its tvOS support document, which is updated following the introduction of each new version of tvOS, Apple provides users with access to some details regarding tvOS updates. Despite this, there are no beta release notes provided.