Display analyst Ross Young predicts that the “iPhone 17 Pro” will be the first iPhone to feature under-panel Face ID technology. Apple made this prediction.

Young stated that a circular cutout for the front-facing camera will still accompany the under-display Face ID technology. This information was included in an updated roadmap shared on Twitter earlier today. This implementation is anticipated to continue until the “Pro” iPhone models of 2027. These models will also move the camera underneath the display to create a true “all-screen” appearance.

The forecast deviates from what Young disclosed regarding the initial roadmap in May 2022. Before this, he had anticipated that the iPhone 16 Pro models released in 2024 would be the first to feature under-panel Face ID technology. Young explained the one-year delay by citing “sensor issues” in his statement from a month ago. Because of this change, the two display cutouts that compose Dynamic Island will continue to exist similarly through three subsequent generations of the iPhone “Pro.”

ADVERTISEMENT

ProMotion is a feature currently available on Apple’s higher-end devices, but Young stated that this would change with the release of the iPhone 17 models.