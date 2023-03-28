A new update has been released for Apex Legends Update 1.000.034 You can find out all the details of the Game Update, Bug Fixes, improvements, and Patch Notes below. Apex Legends Update 1.000.034 is now available for download, for all platforms, including PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series S/X, and PC. The file size may vary depending on the platform.
NEW LIMITED-TIME MODE: HEATWAVE
HEATWAVE is a new limited-time mode that turns up the heat on the Apex Games. All the usual rules of Trio’s apply, but you’ll want to look out for Heatwaves that periodically happen throughout the match. When the heats on, you’ll need to avoid taking damage from the sun by taking cover indoors or under objects. If you’re caught out in the open, only sliding cools you down if you want to avoid Heatwave damage on the move. Lastly, Heatshields have increased in size and protect you in a large area from the sun for those moments when you’re caught outdoors and need to beat the heat quickly. Take care when using Heatshields though, they will be destroyed quickly when deployed outside the Ring.
Keep an eye out for Care Packages. Perhaps there lies another way to mitigate the effects of the sun and look cool while doing it. But you’ll need to jump into the mode on March 28th to find out more.
SUN SQUAD COLLECTION EVENT ITEMS
Unlock 24 explosive limited-time cosmetics, with Legendary skins for Ash, Mirage, Fuse, and more!
All 24 items will be available in exchange for Apex Coins or Crafting Metals and in Sun Squad Collection Event Apex Packs for the entire duration of the event.
If you unlock them all before the event ends, you’ll automatically receive Ash’s “Strongest Link” Heirloom!
REWARD TRACKER
You can earn up to 1,600 points per day and challenges refresh daily. All these challenges also stack with your Battle Pass so you can complete multiple challenges at once.
STORE TAB
Explore limited-time offers in the Store tab including the Sub-Mirage or the Shoreline Savior Bundles available March 28th to April 11th and check out the weekly offers like Bangalore’s Bring The Pain Bundle available March 31st to April 4th only or Lifeline’s Breach and Clear Bundle only available April 4th to April 11th. You can view all the bundles and sales for the two weeks of the event below.
PATCH NOTES
WEAPON CRAFTING
- EVA-8 enters the replicator
- 30-30 Repeater enters the replicator
- Longbow DMR returns to the floor
- Volt SMG returns to the floor
LEGENDS UPDATE
Ash – Arc Snare
- Cooldown decreased from 25s to 20s
- Travel speed increased from 700 to 1200
- Tether activation delay and snare grow time decreased by about 50% (The Arc Snare will more reliably hit intended targets)
QUALITY OF LIFE
- Hide in-world item UI’s when aiming down the sight
- Hide in-world crafting UI’s in the center of the screen when aiming down the sight
BUG FIXES
- [Perks] Extended Supply Bins will more reliably give survival items in some cases when they are needed.
- [Perks] Weapon Supply Bins will more reliably give attachments to teammates in specific edge cases.
- [Perks] Both Weapon and Extended Supply Bins no longer spawn in close proximity to Bins of the same type.
- Fixed a bug where re-rolling Daily Challenges would not produce the intended result of providing a non-mode dependent challenge.
- Fixed issue with players experiencing a loud start-up noise when starting a Team Deathmatch game with reactive weapon skin equipped.
- [Seer] Fixed bug where Seer could always see enemies with his passive since the UI updates to the minimap.
- [Octane] Fixed the bug where players could not cycle their weapons when using the Stim tactical while on a zipline.
- [Pathfinder ] fix for cases when landing onto a Jump Pad after using any length grappling hook will cause it to go extended cooldown.
- Fix for cases where players could not reload their gun when standing close to Wattson’s Pylon and aiming at it.
- [Xbox Series X Only] Fixed a bug with chat messages where the first message would not be received by the other party member who is on Xbox.
- Reduced the smoke VFX for Peacekeeper’s “Frostbite” reactive skin for better visibility in low-light areas.
- [DX12] Fixed bug where the player’s crosshairs would be disabled when Anti-Aliasing is set to ‘None’ and Aspect Ratio is not native.
- [DX12] Game no longer letterboxes when the aspect ratio is greater than 16:0 (in DX12, windowed)
- Fix for cases where the minimap would show a completely different location for Crypto when using the drone.
