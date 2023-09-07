Solar Axis Coming to Xbox One, Xbox Series X, and Switch on September 14
Annapurna Interactive announces this Solar axis Also coming to Xbox One, Xbox Series X, and Switch on September 14. A new release date trailer accompanies the ending.
Solar axis is available for PS4 and PS5 since December 2, 2021.
