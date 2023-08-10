Introduction

Annapurna Interactive has recently announced the release of Kentucky Route Zero: TV Edition for PS5 and Xbox Series X. The highly anticipated game is set to release on August 17 and fans are already excited to get their hands on it. As part of the announcement, a trailer showcasing the new versions of the game has also been revealed.

About Kentucky Route Zero: TV Edition

Kentucky Route Zero: TV Edition is a critically acclaimed game that has already been made available on PS4, Xbox One, and Switch. Developed by Cardboard Computer, the game offers a unique narrative experience combined with stunning visuals and an enthralling soundtrack. Players embark on a mysterious journey through the underground highways of Kentucky, encountering a range of fascinating characters and surreal situations along the way.

Release Date and Platforms

The release date for Kentucky Route Zero: TV Edition on PS5 and Xbox Series X is set for August 17. This eagerly awaited release will allow players to experience the game on the latest generation of consoles, taking advantage of the enhanced hardware capabilities for improved graphics and performance.

Kentucky Route Zero: TV Edition has already captured the hearts of gamers on previous platforms, and its upcoming release on PS5 and Xbox Series X is sure to attract even more players. With its captivating storytelling and unique gameplay mechanics, this game is a must-play for fans of narrative-driven experiences. Make sure to mark your calendars for August 17 and prepare to embark on a memorable journey through the mysterious world of Kentucky Route Zero.

