Annapurna Animation Developing Feature Adaptation of STRAY Video Game

Annapurna Animation, a division of Annapurna Pictures, has announced the development of a feature adaptation of the video game STRAY.

The company also plans to adapt more titles from Annapurna Interactive’s extensive video game library.

This news is part of a larger announcement regarding Annapurna Animation’s creative leadership team and feature slate.

New Additions to Annapurna Animation

As part of the expansion, Annapurna Animation has brought in new talent:

Nick Bruno, director of NIOMONA

Julie Zackary, industry veteran and producer of NIMONA

Erica Pulcini, creative executive

Julie Zackary, formerly an executive at Blue Sky Studios, will serve as the head of animation production at Annapurna Animation.

Erica Pulcini will act as a creative executive, assisting in the curation, development, and definition of Annapurna Animation’s feature film slate.

Upcoming Projects

Under Annapurna Interactive, director Nick Bruno is developing and directing an untitled original feature film, along with several other original ideas.

In addition, director Chris Wedge is working on FOO, a new project. Wedge previously wrote and directed Bunny in 1998 and directed Ice Age in 2002.

About Annapurna Animation

Annapurna Animation recently released their debut project NIMONA, which premiered at the Annecy International Animation Film Festival and is now available globally on Netflix.