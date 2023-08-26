AMD’s FSR3 Software to be Compatible with PS5 and Other Current-Gen Platforms

Although AMD is not the leading company in graphics cards for desktop PCs, they are recognized for producing the GPUs that power all three current-gen consoles.

It is noteworthy to mention that the new generation of AMD’s upscaling software, AMD FSR (FidelityFX Super Resolution), will be compatible with the PS5 and other current-gen platforms.

AMD FSR3 was revealed during AMD’s Gamescom 2023 announcements, where a group of games was announced to support this technology first:

Supported Games:

Avatar: Frontiers of Pandora

Cyberpunk 2077

Space Marine 2

Frostpunk 2

The Alters

Squad

Starship Troopers: Extermination

Black Myth: Wukong

Crimson Desert

Like a Dragon: Infinite Wealth

Immortals of Aveum

Forspoken

These initial games will showcase the potential improvements this new technology brings, and early impressions from Gamescom suggest positive feedback.

While it may not be NVIDIA’s DLSS technology, which is also launching a new generation called NVIDIA DLSS 3.0, AMD’s FSR is certainly impressive. It is especially significant for console players who can look forward to the advancements offered by AMD’s FSR.

Source – Digital Trends