AMD Unveils Exclusive Partnership with Starfield

AMD has announced an exciting partnership dedicated to Starfield, the highly anticipated game from Bethesda. As part of this collaboration, AMD will release the AMD RX 7900 XTX graphics card and AMD Ryzen 7 7800X3D Special Edition processor, both of which draw inspiration from the aesthetics of Starfield.

However, it’s important to note that these special edition products will not be available for purchase through regular retail channels. Instead, AMD will organize a competition where lucky winners will have the opportunity to own these exclusive items.

Limited Edition GPU and CPU

As part of the Starfield collaboration, only 500 units of the Starfield-exclusive GPU will be produced by AMD. The company has also revealed that the special edition CPU and GPU will be given away exclusively during QuakeCon, a major gaming event.

“Inspired by Bethesda’s first new universe in over twenty-five years, our custom GPU evokes boundless creativity and Starfield’s unique style.”

This is not the first time AMD has embarked on such partnerships. In the past, they released a Halo Infinite-related special edition and a custom fan Xbox Series S dedicated to the game Bethesda.

Release Date and Exclusive Platforms

Starfield is set to hit the market on September 6, 2023, exclusively on Xbox Series X|S and PC platforms. This highly anticipated game is expected to captivate gamers with its immersive universe and innovative gameplay.

Source

Read more about the announcement on VideoCardz.com.