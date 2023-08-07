Starfield: Preload Date and Download Size Revealed

Retailers like Amazon have disclosed Starfield’s download size and the day it will be available for preloading online. Only a few weeks remain until the long-awaited and highly anticipated game is released worldwide. As that delivery window continues to shrink, we believe that leaks and tidbits of information will start flowing thick and fast.

Download Size and Preload Date

It was disclosed that the maximum file size for downloading Starfield on either an Xbox or a personal computer is 125 gigabytes (GB), and the game would be available to preload starting on August 9th. It is one of the most keenly awaited games in recent years, and many people are praying that Bethesda lives up to the promises that it has made over the course of the past few years.

It should not come as a surprise that Starfield’s download size is 125 gigabytes (GB), considering that it is an enormous game with 1000 fully explorable planets and more side material than you will ever, in all likelihood, be able to finish playing through. Given that millions of gamers worldwide will be checking in to enjoy Starfield on the day it is released, September 6th, it makes perfect sense that there is such a sizable preload window for the game.

Recently, Baldur’s Gate 3 was released without a preload option being made accessible, and the game’s popularity nearly caused Steam’s servers to go offline. This was due to the fact that the game could not be preloaded.

ADVERTISEMENT

Preorder and Upgrade Options

You can preorder Starfield right now for the preload date of August 9th by switching on your Xbox Series X|S console or your personal computer and entering your payment information. You can also pre-install it on your system if you have an Xbox or PC Game Pass.

Investing in the digital upgrade bundle for $35 (or £35, depending on your location) is recommended if you want to play the game five days early and receive a variety of added material. If you already have a membership to Game Pass, you can use that little cost to upgrade to the Premium Edition of Starfield so that you can start playing the game on September 1st.