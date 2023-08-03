Publisher THQ Nordic and developer Pieces Interactive have announced the Alone in the Dark Collector’s Edition, which will be limited to 5,000 units worldwide. Pre-orders are available now at Amazon (PlayStation 5, Xbox Series), Amazon U.K. (PlayStation 5, Xbox Series, PC), and Amazon Germany (PlayStation 5, Xbox Series, PC).

Details

Collector’s Edition (limited to 5,000 units worldwide) A copy of Alone in the Dark for PlayStation 5, Xbox Series, or PC

The Dark Man statue (26 centimeters / 10 inches in height)

SteelBook

Ostadte miniature (10 centimeters / 4 inches in height)

Collector’s Edition downloadable content package Derceto 1992 Costume Pack Director’s Commentary Mode Vintage Horror Filter Pack

Do Not Disturb door hanger

Derceto 1030 wall sticker set Issue of 5,000 units in total, thereof: #1 to #20 are available from the THQ Nordic Vienna Store

Serial #21 to 4,999 International Version(s), available via the THQ Nordic online store, as well as selected retail partners

#5,000 will be delivered to the Embracer Games Archive The Alone in the Dark physical PC standard edition is also limited to 3,500 units worldwide, thereof: #1 to #20 are available from the THQ Nordic Vienna Store

Serial #21 to #3499 International Version(s), available via the THQ Nordic online store, as well as selected retail Partners

#3500 will be delivered to the Embracer Games Archive

Alone in the Dark is due out for PlayStation 5, Xbox Series, and PC via Steam and GOG on October 25.

Collector’s Edition Trailer