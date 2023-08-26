The Behemoth will release Alien Hominid HD for modern Xbox Series, Xbox One, Switch, and PC via Steam in 2023 alongside the previously announced reimagining Alien Hominid Invasion, the developer announced. A bundle including both games will also be available. A release date announcement is “coming soon.”

Here is an overview of the game, via its Steam page:

About

Alien Hominid HD, the award-winning 2D side-scroller from The Behemoth, is now available for modern platforms! With hand-drawn graphics, excitingly fast gameplay, and the humor that started it all, loading up this title is like traveling decades back in time, with improved visuals and the same hardcore gaming experience.

Navigate your surroundings by jumping, dodging attacks, grabbing agents, and digging underground! Use your trusted blaster to shoot at anything in your path and hurl grenades towards your enemies for epic explosions! Catch agents off guard with your knife in close-up combat, or chomp their heads off if that’s more your style.

Whether you’re playing solo or two-player local cooperative play, Alien Hominid HD is back with the three classic difficulty options:

Easy – Seven lives and continues, with two shields from weapon pickups.

Normal – Five lives and continues, with one shield from weapon pickups.

INSANE – Three lives and continues, one hit kills.

Tired of chomping heads? All of the original mini games are here for any aliens wanting a quick break, including:

201 levels of PDA Games

Super Soviet Missile Mastar

All You Can Eat

Neutron Ball

Pinata Fiesta

Challenge Mode

And that’s not all—the game is complete with Steam achievements, in addition to weekly and monthly leaderboards for all three difficulties! Come back to the game that started it all for The Behemoth while crossing your fingers and hoping you remember those pesky boss patterns…