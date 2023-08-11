Alan Wake 2 to be Showcased at Gamescom 2023’s Opening Night Live

The highly anticipated Alan Wake 2 will make its appearance at Opening Night Live 2023, the exciting kick-off event of Gamescom 2023. Hosted by Geoff Keighley, this year’s edition is scheduled to take place on August 22 at 20:00 Italy.

The news about Alan Wake 2’s presence was revealed in a tweet by Kaylie, a journalist who confirmed that Remedy Entertainment’s new game will be featured in the show alongside a new trailer.

What to Expect

However, it is worth noting that the extent of what will be showcased at Opening Night Live 2023 remains uncertain. It is currently unknown whether attendees will be treated to a gameplay sequence of Alan Wake 2 or if the Finnish development team will only unveil certain sections of the game through the new trailer.

In the meantime, let’s revisit how Remedy Entertainment delighted fans of the game with a captivating and thrilling gameplay video during Summer Game Fest 2023.

A Special Announcement from Geoff Keighley

A post by Geoff Keighley reads:

“Alan Wake is in his dark place…don’t miss the new Alan Wake 2 screening during the opening of Gamescom 2023 live on August 22”

Release Date and Platforms

Lastly, it should be noted that Alan Wake 2 is scheduled to launch on October 17, 2023, for PS5, Xbox Series X|S, and PC. However, the game will be released digitally in an effort to mitigate costs.