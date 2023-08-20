Airship Syndicate’s Wayfinder 1.0: Early Access Issues and Apology

Airship Syndicate, the developer of an action fantasy role-playing game called Wayfinder 1.0, has announced that the game will be available for free to everyone upon its release. However, currently, early access can only be obtained by purchasing the Founder’s Pack. Unfortunately, the game’s unexpected success has led to server issues, preventing players from accessing the content they have purchased. As a result, the game has received mostly negative reviews on the Steam platform, prompting Airship Syndicate to issue a public apology.

The Apology

In their apology post, the developers expressed their frustration and acknowledged the difficulties faced by players who were unable to play the game despite purchasing the Founder’s Pack. They admitted that the situation was far from ideal and apologized for the inconvenience caused. The developers explained that the game servers were overwhelmed by the sheer number of players connecting simultaneously, surpassing the expectations set by their technical tests and betas.

Response from Digital Extremes

Digital Extremes, known for creating Warframe and acting as the publisher for Wayfinder, also added a comment to the post, apologizing for the infrastructure provided for the game. They acknowledged the issues faced by players and expressed their commitment to addressing the situation.

Player Feedback

While the majority of the negative reviews on Steam focus on the early access problems, some players have also criticized the game’s monetization system and the lack of rewards promised by the Founder’s Pack. Recognizing these concerns, Airship Syndicate has announced that they are working on tweaking the game’s monetization system and resolving the missing rewards issue. They have also stated their intention to compensate those who purchased Early Access, whether they were able to access the game or not.