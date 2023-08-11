Introduction

Aerosoft and ZSoftware announce that the OffRoad DLC for the Highway Police Simulator 3 will be released on September 7 for a price of 12.95 euros. The press release contains additional information:

Additional Missions and Vehicle

The OffRoad DLC adds additional missions and another vehicle to the game. The free play mode has been expanded with new accidents that present new challenges for highway cops. Another treat new to the game is the sniffer dog. The fourlegged friend helps players track down and arrest suspects. Besides, he’s just a really, really good guy.

New Police Vehicle

The new police vehicle is literally “offroad”: it has been specially developed for offroad navigation and is used in the new, extensive pursuits.

Free Content Update

But even those who don’t own the OffRoad DLC have reason to rejoice: a free content update, coming before the DLC, gives all owners of the main game access to the expanded game world, including the new OffRoad area.

Availability

The Highway Police Simulator 3 is available for PlayStation and Xbox.