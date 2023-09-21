Advertising in Call of Duty: Potential Future Step for Activision

Recently leaked documents suggest that advertising in Call of Duty could be a future endeavor for Activision, as indicated by some of the information that has emerged from the Microsoft leaks.

The leaked document discusses mobile video games such as Candy Crush and Call of Duty: Mobile. However, it also mentions PC, leaving room for speculation and potential implications for the project going forward.

Concerns and Speculation

In the absence of official confirmation, it is important to approach this information with caution. The inclusion of ads in smartphone games has become common practice. However, extending this practice to free-to-play console and PC games, or even more so to fully developed games, could be seen as disrespectful to players.

The gaming community has already begun expressing concerns, accusing Microsoft of potentially ruining the gaming experience. However, Phil Spencer, a high-ranking Microsoft executive, has suggested that the leaked documents might be outdated. Should this not be the case, the community will likely voice its disappointment, potentially discouraging advertisers from implementing in-game advertising messages.

