Activision Blizzard Finds PC Gaming More Profitable Than Consoles

Bobby Kotick, CEO of Activision, announced that the company had a successful quarter in terms of both player satisfaction and financial performance. According to the publisher’s report for the second quarter of 2023, they generated over $2.46 billion in revenue, which is a 50% increase compared to the same period last year. Interestingly, the report also reveals that PC gaming is more profitable than gaming on PS5 and Xbox Series. Over a six-month period, console sales reached $1.19 billion, while PC sales reached $1.26 billion.

Activision’s Emphasis on Mobile Gaming

However, the real money-maker for Activision Blizzard is mobile gaming, which generated a whopping $1.9 billion. One of their flagship titles, Call of Duty: Mobile, has been gaining significant attention. The report mentions that as Call of Duty nears its 20th anniversary in October, it boasts approximately 90 million monthly players, with more than half of the engagement coming from mobile devices.

The release of Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 in October 2022 for PC, PlayStation, and Xbox has also been a great success. The report states that Q2 net in-game bookings surpassed Q1, and the third season of Modern Warfare II has been the most profitable so far. Bobby Kotick is determined to further expand the company and strengthen the connection with players, even after Microsoft’s upcoming acquisition of Activision Blizzard. It’s important to note that the acquisition must be finalized by October 18, 2023, as per the extended acquisition contract.