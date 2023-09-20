Acquire, a renowned game developer, has made an exciting announcement regarding their upcoming game titled “Scars of Mars”. Set to be released in 2024, this real-time RPG marks the third addition to Acquire’s impressive self-published games portfolio. The game will be available for PC users through the popular gaming platform, Steam.

About “Scars of Mars”

“Scars of Mars” is a highly anticipated real-time RPG that offers a thrilling and immersive experience. As you navigate through combat and exploration, time flows continuously, forcing you to make split-second decisions and execute precise commands swiftly. The game captures the unique tension and satisfaction that comes with this gameplay style.

The Story

The game is set in the future, specifically on December 6, 2158. You assume the role of a commander leading a humanoid unit on a top-secret mission. Your objective is to rescue survivors and escape from a research facility on Mars that has suddenly lost contact.

Real-time Formation Battle

Engage in strategic combat where you control four humanoids positioned on a 3×3 grid. Every move you make counts, as you decide when to attack, dodge, heal, or protect. The flow of time in the game demands tactical positioning and precise timing, creating an intense and immersive battle experience.

Character Customization

Assemble a party of four unique humanoids and embark on challenging missions. Each humanoid can be customized by combining different classes, frames, and weapons, providing a wide range of character variations. Whether you prefer a Sniper who excels in long-range attacks but moves slowly, a Fighter who swiftly slashes through enemies, a Berserker specialized in close combat but with low defense, or a Healer focused on support and defense, the choice is yours.

Battery Consumption

The game offers procedurally generated routes for each playthrough, presenting different paths for exploration. While you can select your movements to progress without getting lost, it’s important to manage your battery power. Every enemy encounter, event, and item container consume time, gradually depleting your battery. To succeed, you must make precise decisions based on your party’s condition and remaining battery power. Your strategic choices will determine whether you aim to defeat the boss at the deepest level or return midway for equipment and item collection, making player wisdom and experience vital for success.

Take a look at the thrilling announcement trailer below and explore the first screenshots in the gallery.

Announcement Trailer

Screenshots

