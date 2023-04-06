According to display analyst Ross Young, who confirmed this information, the OLED display technology will not be available on Apple’s 14-inch and 16-inch MacBook Pro models until 2026.

Young shared a new report from Reuters that provided information about Samsung Display’s $3.1 billion investment in OLED production in Asan, South Korea. He also stated that the facilities would manufacture OLED displays for 14- and 16-inch MacBook Pro models in 2026. Young’s tweet can be found here.

A statement made by Young the previous month indicated that it is improbable for Apple to use an OLED panel in the MacBook Pro until 2026 when it is anticipated that Apple’s supply chain will have adequate notebook-optimized OLED display production capacity. Young predicted that manufacturers would concentrate their efforts on OLED tablet displays until then, such as those found in the iPad Pro.

According to the same article, Young revealed that the first OLED Mac would likely be a MacBook Air with a panel of 13.4 inches but smaller than that. Around the same time, it was rumored that Samsung Display had begun the development of OLED displays that will be used for this upcoming iteration of the MacBook Air.

In addition to the year 2026, the information suggests that despite Apple’s desire to move away from Samsung displays and switch to its custom MicroLED technology, Samsung Display will have an ever-present role in supplying OLED panels for Apple’s next-generation devices, 13.4-inch MacBook Air, contributing to the 11.1-inch iPad Pro, and 14- and 16-inch MacBook Pro. This is even though Apple wants to move away from Samsung displays and switch to its custom MicroLED technology.