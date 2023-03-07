According to 9to5Mac insiders, Apple’s upcoming 13-inch and 15-inch MacBook Air models will have an M3 processor. According to the rumor, Apple also intends to make a new 13-inch MacBook Pro with an M3 chip.

According to the claim, the unreleased M3 processor will include an 8-core CPU similar to the M2 device. However, the chip is anticipated to be produced using TSMC’s most recent 3nm technology to significantly enhance performance and power efficiency. The second-generation 5nm process used by TSMC is used to create the M2 chip and its more expensive Pro and Max versions.

The story doesn’t provide a release date for the trio of MacBooks, but it assumes that Apple will unveil the M3 chip and the first Macs that use it at WWDC 2023 in June. During WWDC 2022 last year, Apple unveiled the M2 processor, the 13-inch MacBook Pro, and the current MacBook Air.

On Sunday, Bloomberg stated that it was “plausible” that the upcoming 13-inch MacBook Air would have the M3 chip. According to him, the 13-inch and 15-inch variants will probably be released by Apple “between late spring and summer.”

There have been contradictory rumors regarding the release date and whether the new MacBook Airs would contain an M2 or M3 chip. Ross Young, an analyst for the display business, recently reaffirmed his prediction that the 15-inch MacBook Air would debut in April. Yet, time is still up in the air at this stage.