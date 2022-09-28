NEW FREE CONTENT

ADDED A NEW SETTLEMENT BUILDING: RUNE FORGE.

AVAILABLE SEPTEMBER 27

Ravensthorpe has once again expanded! Construct the Rune Forge building and push the boundaries of gear customization.

The Rune Forge can be built once Ravensthorpe has been upgraded to Level 4. With the Forge, you can turn the perks of your currently owned gear into new runes in exchange for silver. Explore the world of Valhalla to find more gear and turn their perks into valuable runes!

Please note that the Rune Forge does not support all items from the game. Runes can also be sold for silver at the Forge.

TOMBS OF THE FALLEN PACK 2

AVAILABLE SEPTEMBER 27

The journey of Tombs of the Fallen comes to an epic conclusion in this all-new addition. Find your way through three mysterious tombs rigged with ancient traps and complex puzzles. Only the most dedicated adventurers will discover buried secrets from a fallen civilization.

Observe and explore deep waters, molten lava, and Isu teachings to solve ancient puzzles and acquire lost treasures.

Scattered throughout England, these tombs of discovery are available from the moment you unlock Ravensthorpe. You will be able to explore the new forgotten tombs for free starting September 27.

AC15 REWARDS – UBISOFT CONNECT

AVAILABLE SEPTEMBER 27

Celebrate 15 years of Assassin’s Creed in Assassin’s Creed® Valhalla with free exclusive in-game rewards. Take your settlement to the next level with the AC15 settlement pack and ink your skin with a dedicated AC15 tattoo set. Available through Ubisoft Connect.

OSKOREIA FESTIVAL

AVAILABLE OCTOBER 20 – NOVEMBER 10

The veil of Oskoreia covers Ravensthorpe one more time. This October, take on the Wild Hunt of the Oskoreia Festival by defending your settlement from the threat of harmful spirits and prove the strength of the Raven Clan. In this free, limited-time event, you’ll find new activities, quests, and a wealth of new exclusive rewards. The Oskoreia Festival will be available from October 20 to November 10.

BUG FIXES & IMPROVEMENTS

THE FORGOTTEN SAGA

Addressed:

Equipping the Death Jarl helmet will remove Eivor’s beard customization.

Sometimes Odin can get stuck in a pillar when assassinating enemies.

After the battle with Systir and his tamer in Nidheim, the barrier will not go away.

Everold’s store re-stocks with already purchased items.

THE SIEGE OF PARIS

Addressed:

Unique Siege of Paris runes purchased through Pierre’s shop can be sold, but cannot be bought back.

WRATH OF THE DRUIDS

Addressed:

Finishing Balor with a stun-attack can cause the encounter to get stuck.

ASSASSIN’S CREED VALHALLA

MAIN QUESTS, WORLD EVENTS, AND SIDE ACTIVITIES

Addressed:

Order Medallions missing after defeating members of the order.

The quest Going Deeper cannot be received if the plants have already been collected.

Crashes while loading a save file during Finding Fritjof quest.

Player stats are not tracking as intended for the Core Challenge Eivor’s Saga.

WORLD

Addressed:

When climbing the tree near the Druid cottage in Glowecestrescire, Eivor can get stuck under the platform.

Unable to interact with Rollo within the brothel.

Unable to enter a house in Picheringa because of a blocked window and barred door.

OSKOREIA FESTIVAL

Addressed:

Various fixes for the returning Oskoreia festival event.

ARMORY & INVENTORY

Addressed:

Weapons being duplicated through unintended means.

Duplicated Dwarven customization options in inventory.

Two-Handed Axes can appear on both sides of the Armory mannequin if the player changes hands while using the weapon.

Flails appear upside down in the Armory when equipped with a loadout.

Isu tattoo duplicates in inventory after purchase and replaces other tattoos that can no longer be selected.

MISCELLANEOUS

Addressed:

Some weapons appear in Vagn’s shop when they’ve already been acquired.

The VFX for the charge attack persists on the weapon after it has been used.

Twilight pack previews do not load when trying to view them in the in-game store.

Unintended echo effect on Reda’s speech audio.

Cargo hold during River Raids caps at 200 even if capacity is upgraded.

Eivor spawns drunk when loading into the game.

UI / HUD

Addressed:

Jord Scarecrow settlement cosmetic tile in Norvid’s store doesn’t show the item.

Source: AC Valhalla