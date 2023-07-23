A Game that Blends Resident Evil with Sesame Street

Imagine a game that combines the eerie atmosphere of Resident Evil with the charm of Sesame Street. Creator John Szymanski has brought this unique concept to life with My Friendly Neighborhood. This game has quickly gained popularity on the Steam platform, reaching 6th position in the rankings.

A Soft Puppet Version of Five Nights at Freddy’s

Puppets can be both adorable and terrifying. My Friendly Neighborhood takes you on a thrilling adventure as Gordon, a handyman sent to repair an antenna on the set of the beloved children’s puppet show, Les Gentils Voisins. However, something sinister has taken over the puppets, turning them into agents of evil who relentlessly try to attack you.

Resident Evil Meets Sesame Street

Your objective in this nightmarish setting is to turn off the broadcast tower and escape as quickly as possible. The game is played in first-person perspective, adding to the sense of danger. Strategy and resource management are crucial, forcing you to make decisions on whether to fight or flee. While you cannot kill the puppets, you can temporarily disable them by wrapping them in duct tape. Think of it as a blend of the strategic gameplay of Resident Evil and the eerie atmosphere of Five Nights at Freddy’s.

Throughout the game, you will encounter puzzles that unlock new areas of the map. Pay close attention as these puzzles may not come with clear clues. Solving them requires careful observation and critical thinking. My Friendly Neighborhood offers approximately six hours of gameplay, packed with suspense and challenges.

Experience a taste of My Friendly Neighborhood with the demo currently available on the Steam platform.