Emilia Clarke, Cobie Smulders, Ben Mendelsohn, Olivia Colman, and Kingsley Ben-Adir will star alongside Jackson in the new television series.

Fans of the series can now look forward to what lies ahead for the franchise now that Phase Five of the MCU is started. In addition to Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania, which served as the kickoff for the new phase, we can look forward to the release of The Marvels and Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3, the second season of Loki, and Secret Invasion, which is one of the most thrilling additions in Phase Five. Marvel Studios has unveiled a new trailer for the upcoming series as its release date draws closer.

The new teaser offers a sneak peek at the mounting conflict for Earth as Nick Fury makes his way back to Earth from space to end the Skrulls. In addition, it brings back the exhilaration and excitement that the initial trailer for the series instilled in the audience while also re-creating the same sense of urgency and paranoia caused by the Skrull incursion. The trailer does an excellent job of showing the film’s all-star cast while avoiding giving too much of the plot away, making it possible for viewers to get glimpses of friends and opponents.

Nick Fury, Talos, and Maria Hill will all be played once again by Samuel L. Jackson, Ben Mendelsohn, and Cobie Smulders, respectively, in this season. In addition, the characters of James “Rhodey” Rhodes, played by Don Cheadle, and Everett K. Ross, played by Martin Freeman, are scheduled to feature in the series. In addition to the thrilling rematches, some of the most highly anticipated new characters in the Marvel Cinematic Universe will debut in Secret Invasion. This includes Olivia Colman as Sonya Falsworth, Emilia Clarke as G’iah, the daughter of Ben Mendelsohn’s Skrull character, and Kingsley Ben-Adir as Gravik. Kingsley Ben-Adir will play Gravik. In the television show, Dermot Mulroney will also portray the role of the President of the United States. Many other actors, including Carmen Ejogo, Killian Scott, Christopher McDonald, and Charlayne Woodard, have also been cast in roles that have yet to be released.

Freeman previously hinted at what they can expect from the series by describing it as “pretty dark.” Freeman also explained that Secret Invasion was “[q]uite labyrinthine in storytelling, and the number of people crossing over with each other.” It is interesting to note that even though Secret Invasion is teased as having a different tone for the MCU, it feels reminiscent of Captain America: Winter Soldier. Both feature spies fighting a war.

The dynamic that has developed between these characters that fans have come to love will also shift due to Secret Invasion. For example, Smulders has stated that we will witness a different side of Maria Hill, who has “run out of patience” with her mentor, Nick Fury. In this scene, Maria tells Nick she can’t take it anymore. On the other hand, Jackson has stated that viewers will see a more vulnerable Nick Fury when the series first airs and that this will be the case.

Secret Invasion is scheduled to make its debut on Disney+ on June 21 and will consist of a total of six episodes. See the brand-new promotional video that has just been made available for the next series below: