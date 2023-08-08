The Creators of Metro Exodus, 4A Games, to Exhibit at Gamescom 2023

The news that 4A Games, the studio responsible for creating the Metro series, will be present at this year’s Gamescom in Cologne as an exhibitor was posted on the official website.

4A Games Booth at Gamescom

According to the information provided on the website, the 4A Games booth can be found in Hall 3.2 at Stand D051/C050.

Upcoming Project from 4A Games

The next project that 4A Games will work on has yet to be disclosed. On the other hand, early this year, The developer is working on a new Metro game. The report was compiled in February of 2023, and its sources indicated that the game could be played at that time. We have reason to suspect that the game will be disclosed later this year, with a possible release timeframe sometime in 2024.

The studio came clean about the game’s being in production in 2020 by announcing it on its website, which read: “In 2020, 4A Games announced via its website. “It is not a well-guarded secret that development on the next Metro game has already begun. The next title is being built for Gen 9 consoles and PC, with a complete overhaul of our engine and renderer to take advantage of the new power, storage, and hardware-supported ray tracing afforded by the new consoles. We’ve set our sights even higher using everything we’ve learned over the past 15 years. “The next title is being built for Gen 9 consoles and PC.”

The developer also disclosed in 2020 that the team is “committed to delivering a great story-driven single-player experience.” This is the foundation around which the Metro series was built. As a development studio, we continuously want to challenge ourselves to make larger and better games. Still, we also pay attention to what our players say and know what is essential to us. We take our responsibilities to the franchise very seriously, and our ideas for the next chapter will pique your interest.