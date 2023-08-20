PLAYISM will publish Kanata Lab and HYPER REAL-developed “super-condensed looping action adventure” game 34EVERLAST when it launches for PC via Steam in 2024, the company announced. It will support English, Japanese, and Simplified Chinese language options. Additional platforms are to be determined.

Get the details below.

About How many times do I have to end the world before I can see you again? 34EVERLAST is a super-condensed action entertainment piece that can be beaten in as little as ten minutes and has no game overs, specially designed for busy working adults. Make your way through the end of the world over and over again while beating enemies in breathtaking fights, and unravel the story of the intertwined worlds through your own discoveries and choices in this action-packed adventure.

The developer of this game is Ogami from Kanata Lab. Originally an ironworks owner, he picked up and learned Unreal Engine as a hobby during the pandemic, which became the start of this project. The prototype of 34EVERLAST was selected for the second term of iGi indie Game incubator, and now the game is on its way to completion.

The Concept

A super-condensed action entertainment piece made for those who used to be gamers until they became too exhausted from working hard to play hard.

Beat the game just in time for bed with runs as short as ten minutes long.

No tutorials, only easy, intuitive, and satisfying action.

No game overs even if you lose to the boss with a stress-free, clear-guaranteed game design.

Unravel the mystery by playing over and over again as the world changes based on player choices.

Please enjoy this brand new type of game experience that is sure to fit right in the cracks between hectic modern life.

The Action and the Adventure

At a glance, this game may look like any other 3D action game. But if you look closer, it’s actually an action adventure game that mixes escape puzzle game elements into the action.

If you make it rain in this world, the desert in another might turn into a forest. If you lose to a boss on purpose, you might gain an advantage against another.

Your own discoveries and choices are the key to solving the puzzle of these three intertwined worlds, across more than ten different stages which all affect one another.

When you clear all 30-plus routes and finally reach the true ending, you’re guaranteed to be filled with an overwhelming sense of accomplishment when all the puzzle pieces fall into place.

The Story

In a classroom bathed in the setting sun, a young girl announces that the world is about to end.

There is only one way to survive: by ending the “worlds that refuse to die” that are parallel to this world.

Who is this girl? Why is the world ending? What are the worlds that refuse to die? Why would ending parallel worlds lead to survival?

In the epic battle for “destiny” that endlessly repeats itself, all the mysteries of the world weave a single story.

Word from the Developer Hello, I’m Ogami from Kanata Lab. The idea behind 34EVERLAST is to make an action-adventure game that can provide a dense experience in a short period of time. In this game, you’ll fight in a world that keeps looping, and gradually unravel a grand story and its mysteries. The story splits according to the player’s choices, and the possibilities are endless, which guarantees that the game is just as fun no matter how many times you play it. A game that you can play even on your busiest days and still be deeply moving and grant a huge sense of accomplishment—that’s 34EVERLAST. I’ll continue to post development updates on the Twitter account, so please check it out. I’ll do my best!

Watch a new trailer below. View a new set of screenshots at the gallery.