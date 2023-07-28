In 2023, the world of fighting games will experience a significant boom. With Capcom’s highly anticipated Street Fighter 6, which received a stellar 18/20 rating, and Bandai Namco’s Tekken 8, expected to release at the end of the year, along with Riot Games’ “Project L,” fighting game enthusiasts already have plenty to look forward to. Additionally, the return of the best-selling versus fighting franchise, Mortal Kombat, is a momentous occasion that should not be missed.

Starting on September 19th, players will have the joyous opportunity to embody iconic characters such as Mileena, Kung Lao, Scorpion, Johnny Cage, and Sub Zero in an even bloodier and more thrilling adventure. They can partake in the meticulously crafted single-player campaign, exciting online matches, or challenge their friends. However, it is worth noting that Mortal Kombat 1 introduces a new twist: some characters will only be available as playable fighters, while others will serve as support characters called Kameos. The roster of 13 launch characters and their 11 Kameo counterparts have already been revealed, but now we have more details about the additional character packs available as post-launch DLC.

Before we delve into the DLC characters, let’s quickly recap the base game characters and Kameos:

Base Game Characters:

Kameo Support Characters:

What Additions Can We Expect?

In addition to the aforementioned characters, players can look forward to purchasing Fighter Packs as DLC, known as Kombat Packs. The first pack has been announced and will include Quan Chi, Takeda Takahashi, whom we have previously seen in the series, as well as ERMAC, a legendary character born from a computer glitch. Joining them are the renowned Homelander from The Boys, Peacemaker from DC Comics, and Omni-Man from Invincible. As for Kameo characters, players can expect to see Johnny Cage, Khameleon, Mavado, Tremor, and Ferra.For further details on future character additions, fans can refer to the knowledgeable and reliable Idle Sloth Twitter account. According to their latest information, Kombat Pack 2 will include playable characters such as Kano, Noob Saibot, Sareena, Doomslayer from Doom, and Deathstroke and Harley Queen from the DC Comics universe. The leaked Kameos include Bo Rai Cho, Hsu Hao, Moloch, Rain, and Drahmim. Mortal Kombat 1 is set to be released on September 19, 2023, for PC, PS5, Xbox Series, and Nintendo Switch.