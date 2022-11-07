A new update has been released for Ratchet & Clank: A Rift Apart Update 1.004. You can find all the Game Update details, Bug Fixes, improvements, and Patch Notes below. Ratchet & Clank: A Rift Apart Update 1.004 is now available for all platforms, including PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series S/X, and PC. The file size may vary depending on the platform.
The Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart 20th Anniversary Armor Pack is out now, and includes:
- Commando Armor inspired by Ratchet & Clank: Going Commando
- Holoflux Armor inspired by Ratchet & Clank Future: A Crack in Time
- Quest Armor inspired by Ratchet & Clank Future: Quest for Booty
- Marauder Armor inspired by Ratchet: Deadlocked
- Clank Armor to celebrate the greatest of pals
On November 15, the following Ratchet & Clank titles will be joining PlayStation Plus’ Premium tier:
- Ratchet & Clank (PS3)
- Ratchet & Clank: Going Commando (PS3)
- Ratchet & Clank: Up Your Arsenal (PS3)
- Ratchet & Clank: Deadlocked (PS3)
- Ratchet & Clank Future: Tools of Destruction (PS3)
Source: Ratchet & Clank