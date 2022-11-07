A new update has been released for Cricket 22 Update 1.38. You can find all the Game Update details, Bug Fixes, improvements, and Patch Notes below. Cricket 22 Update 1.38 is now available for all platforms, including PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series S/X, and PC. The file size may vary depending on the platform.
Cricket 22 1.38 Update
- Added Cross Platform play to PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series
- Added Hundred 2022 Season Roster
- Added England national team kits
- Added Icon licensed batsAdded sound effects in regular and interactive replays
- Added over 100 new field settings
- Added color values to color picker
- Added color copy and paste to color picker
- Improved lighting
- Improved AI bowling
- Improved catch mechanic camera
- Improved performance on Windows Store and Xbox platforms
- Corrected requirement for unlocking ‘Settle the Score’ achievement/trophy
- Rectified proficiencies not increasing after career matches
- Rectified gym mini-game attributes not applied correctly
- Rectified perk balancing
- Rectified new and re-uploaded creations not being assigned Original Author
- General stability improvements
Source: Cricket 22