12 Minutes of Gameplay

IGN has published a 12-minute video of the SAND LAND demo that was playable on PlayStation 5 at San Diego Comic-Con 2023 this past weekend.

Developed by ILCA and published by Bandai Namco, SAND LAND adapts the desert world manga from Dragon Ball creator Akira Toriyama into an action RPG as players become the Fiend Prince Beelzebub and set off on an adventure to save Sand Land.

SAND LAND is in development for PlayStation 5, Xbox Series, PlayStation 4, and PC (Steam). A release date has yet to be announced.

Watch the footage below.