Holiday-Inspired Games for Every Traveler

Aka Do you want to relax in a bucolic and exotic setting? Aka is the perfect game for you. Embark on a journey of gardening, exploration, relaxation in hot springs, and the creation of objects and furniture. Immerse yourself in a charming island and take the form of the cutest animal, the red panda. With its Asian-inspired environments and its emphasis on calm and tranquility, Aka is the ideal game to escape your daily routine and recharge your batteries.

Dordogne If you’re looking for a game that captures the essence of holidays, look no further than Dordogne. This game invites you to discover the rural beauty of the French department through the eyes of Mimi, a little girl on vacation with her grandmother. With its pastel-like artistic direction, Dordogne offers an enchanting escapade away from the chaos of everyday life. Find out more about this idyllic game in our detailed article on Dordogne.

Horizon Forbidden West: Burning Shores Embark on a grand adventure with Horizon Forbidden West: Burning Shores. This DLC expands on Aloy’s quest and takes you to Hollywood, a post-apocalyptic version of the iconic city. Explore a remarkably beautiful open world and witness breathtaking sights, including the famous Hollywood sign. Get ready for the journey of a lifetime with this magnificent DLC. Read our exciting test here.

Mail Time Looking for a refreshing and playful game? Look no further than Mail Time. This delightful indie game offers a charming world to explore and work in. Play as a young postal scout on her first day of work, delivering letters and parcels to adorable and colorful characters. Immerse yourself in a fairytale-like world where calm and tranquility reign. If only all work environments were this delightful, everyday could feel like a holiday.

Tchia Tchia, an adventure game that captures the spirit of travel, takes you to the enchanting lands of New Caledonia. Experience breathtaking landscapes and immerse yourself in rich cultural experiences. In Tchia, everything serves as an opportunity for discovery, from sliding and climbing to swimming and even playing the ukulele. Embark on an unforgettable holiday without leaving your home. Curious? Check out our captivating playtest here.

The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom No holiday-inspired game list would be complete without mentioning The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom. This Nintendo Switch masterpiece is an ode to exploration and discovery, inviting you to immerse yourself in the magical world of Hyrule. Fly freely over vast landscapes, creating memories and embarking on epic adventures. With endless content, this game guarantees a holiday-like experience that can last for months. Explore our in-depth review here.

Road 96: 0 miles Do you recall Road 96? This independent game takes inspiration from road trip films and offers a thrilling adventure. Travel without a single worry and discover what led Zoé to embark on her own adventure in the 0 Mile DLC. Although the Petria Nation may not be the traditional vacation destination, you’re guaranteed an unforgettable journey. Get ready to hit the road again.

SEASON: A letter to the future Experience the tranquility of Season: A letter to the future. Join Estelle as she embarks on a mission to record the memories of fading civilizations. Explore diverse areas with their own stories, relics, and cultures. Delve into this beautiful and peaceful game, perfect for those seeking narrative-driven experiences. A must-play game for lovers of peaceful holidays.

Wavetale For beach and wave enthusiasts, Wavetale is the game for you. Surf without leaving your home in this thrilling indie title. Play as Sigrid, who can walk on water thanks to her encounter with a shadow. Brace yourself for an exhilarating water adventure and explore the exotic archipelago of Ville-rivage. Cool off in these hot times and dive into the demo before diving into the full game.