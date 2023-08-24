The Release Date for Dan Aykroyd and R.L. Stine’s Adaptation of Zombie Town Is Revealed in the Movie’s Trailer

No other author in the young adult horror genre is as well-liked as R.L. Stine. For over three decades, the author has been terrifying horror fiction readers of all ages with his Goosebumps series, which has garnered widespread critical praise. Stine’s most recent adaption, Zombie Town, has just released its chilling first trailer, revealing that the picture, which stars Dan Aykroyd and Chevy Chase, will unleash zombie hordes on moviegoers in September.

The Story Behind Zombie Town

The film is an adaptation of the novel of the same name that was published in 2012, and it tells the story of a young man named Mike and his best friend, Amy. After the movie premiere at their local theater called Zombie Town, they spend a night in hell, which turns the town’s residents into the walking dead. The movie seems to have a tone in the midst of Goosebumps’ kid-friendly scares and Fear Street’s blood-soaked mayhem. The trailer provides us with a terrific glimpse at the film’s tone.

A Stellar Cast

The actor channels the same joyous spirit that can be found in his legendary Ghostbusters series here, which is why there is a lot of love for Dan Aykroyd here. Aykroyd and Chase, who is better recognized for his comedic abilities than for his record of horror films, are going to work together again because of Saturday Night Live, the Vacation movies, and Caddyshack. However, such skills would be ideal for a horror comedy written by Stine because of his dark sense of humor. In addition to Chase and Aykroyd, the horror veteran Henry Czerny (Scream VI, Ready or Not), Marlon Kazadi, and Madi Monroe all have roles in the film Zombie Town.

From Goosebumps to Zombie Town

It is always exciting when the author gets out of that realm and into a more menacing one, even though Goosebumps will forever be Stine’s bloody bread and butter. That was incredibly successful for the author regarding the hard-R Fear Street trilogy on Netflix. The well-known horror author has created another exciting journey in Zombie Town. The movie was just rated PG-13, so fans should not anticipate the same level of extreme gore that was included in the earlier picture; the new trailer informs viewers that this new horror comedy will target young adults, which is not a bad thing to do. Even though the comedy is the primary focus of Zombie Town, director Peter Lepeiotis manages to keep the atmosphere manageable. This clip features many scenes that look quite interesting and will keep you on the edge of your seat, thanks to some great usage of shadow and lighting.

Mark Your Calendars

There are only a few weeks left until the theatrical release of Zombie Town, which is scheduled for September 1, 2023. In addition, it is the ideal movie to watch to get the Halloween season off to a spooky start. Horror fans are lining up concurrently to get into Zombie Town.