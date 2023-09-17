Zendaya’s Iconic Fashion Journey

Zendaya Coleman, the dazzling star of Dune and Euphoria, has graced numerous red carpets with her iconic fashion looks that continue to captivate fans worldwide. Recently, the actress took a nostalgic trip down memory lane, sharing some stunning photos from past events that she had almost forgotten to post. As we’ve come to expect, her fashion sense is nothing short of breathtaking, and fans eagerly awaited a cheeky comment from her partner, Tom Holland.

Zendaya’s Versatile Style

Zendaya has proven time and again that there is no fashion challenge she can’t conquer. Whether she’s donning a bowler hat and a baggy suit or flaunting an outfit adorned with millions of dollars in jewels, she fearlessly experiments with her fashion and signature style. However, for the 2022 Emmys Party, the Euphoria star opted for a classic Hollywood look that left everyone in awe. She graced the event in a show-stopping red gown with a seductive yet classy plunging neckline. This exquisite dress was crafted by Maison Valentino, and she completed the look with a slicked-back updo to accentuate the gown’s impact. Her makeup was timeless, a perfect choice for a young actress celebrating her second Emmy win.

A Spectacular Sight at the Emmys

Fans couldn’t contain their admiration for Zendaya’s spectacular appearance at the 2022 Emmys Party, and the anticipation for a comment from Tom Holland was palpable. While the couple is known for their privacy regarding their romance, Tom Holland often drops cheeky responses on Zendaya’s posts. Fans took to the comments section to express their excitement:

Zendaya’s Versatile Style

@tomsnapchats: Waiting for Tom to comment

@lore_pozar19: Here before Tom

@yelenastoast: -tom

-tom @__dipti__mayee__bal__: Today he is late.

Fans didn’t have to wait long, as he (of course) saw the beautiful set of photos from his girlfriend’s social media and commented:

Tom Holland’s Adoration

Tom Holland’s comment may be brief, but it speaks volumes about his adoration for Zendaya. It’s clear that he is smitten with her beauty, and he doesn’t hesitate to show it. Their relationship, which became public in 2021, has garnered immense attention due to their status as Hollywood stars and their roles in the recent Spider-Man films. Despite the spotlight, their love appears to be going strong. They’ve even taken the significant step of buying a home together in London and have been spotted enjoying a Beyoncé concert together.

A Couple to Admire

While privacy remains a priority for Zendaya and Tom Holland, the actor’s comment on these gorgeous red dress photos showcases their endearing affection for each other. Zendaya’s looks are undeniably awe-inspiring, and these photos truly emphasize her radiant charm. Tom’s gesture of love towards his girlfriend’s fans reaffirms just how adorable they are as a couple.

In conclusion, Zendaya’s journey through the world of fashion is nothing short of remarkable. With each appearance, she continues to captivate us with her style and grace. Tom Holland’s unabashed admiration for her is a testament to the love they share. As fans, we can’t help but adore this power couple both on and off the red carpet. And don’t forget to catch Zendaya and Tom Holland’s captivating chemistry in all three Marvel Spider-Man films, including No Way Home, available with a Starz subscription.