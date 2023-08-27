Zack Snyder Partners with Netflix for New Project After Success of Army of the Dead

After the huge success of his movie Army of the Dead, Zack Snyder will work with the streaming giant Netflix. After working for a long time at Warner Bros. and DC, Zack has found a new home with a streaming service that promises a lot of fun new projects. People say that his next movie, Rebel Moon, will be a big two-parter that might have spin-offs. Snyder has been a fan of Star Wars his whole life, and at first he wanted Rebel Moon to be a Star Wars movie. He thought it would be a good idea to pitch Rebel Moon as a more grown-up take on the world that George Lucas had made. After Walt Disney Co. bought LucasFilm in 2012, that idea was put to rest. Snyder then made a deal with Deborah Snyder’s production company Stone Quarry and Netflix so that Rebel Moon could be changed into a whole new world.

Rebel Moon is a bit of a change for Zack Snyder. It is a different kind of science fiction that takes place in a calm colony on the edge of a faraway galaxy. The forces of the cruel Regent Balisarius pose a threat to the existence of the once-peaceful colony. In an effort to stop this great evil, the people of the colony send Kora, a young woman with a troubled past, to nearby planets to ask for help from warriors. Here is everything we know about the cast, trailer, release date, story, and more for the upcoming sci-fi fantasy movie.

Rebel Moon Cast

Cleopatra Coleman

Sofia Boutella as Kora

Charlie Hunnam as Kai

Anthony Hopkins as Jimmy

Jena Malone as Harmada

Djimon Hounsou as General Titus

Ray Fisher as Blood Axe

Ingvar Sigurdsson as Hagen

Fra Fee as Regent Balisarius

What Is the Release Date for Rebel Moon?

The first part of Rebel Moon, called “A Child of Fire,” will be on Netflix on December 22, 2023, just in time for Christmas. Netflix has made it a habit to release a popular movie in the days before Christmas. In the past, big movies like “Don’t Look Up,” “Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery,” “Bird Box,” and “6 Underground” were added to the service around the holidays.

Is There a Trailer for Rebel Moon?

On August 22, 2023, during a showing at Gamescom 2023, the first trailer for Rebel Moon was shown. Over three and a half minutes long, the video gives fans a good look at the world of the movie as well as all the high-octane action and slow-motion that many have come to expect from Snyder.

The first pieces of footage for the film were released in a sizzle reel for Netflix’s 2023 film slate.

What is Rebel Moon Plot?

Rebel Moon, a new huge space sci-fi movie on Netflix, shows how Zack Snyder likes to tell big stories. The story starts when the evil Regent Balisarius threatens a colony on the edge of a galaxy that is mostly peaceful. In a last-ditch effort to get back on their feet, the people of the colony send a young woman with a mysterious past to find warriors from nearby planets to join the rebellion.

The official synopsis reads:

From Zack Snyder, The Filmmaker Behind 300, Man Of Steel, And Army Of The Dead, Comes REBEL MOON, An Epic Science-Fantasy Event Decades In The Making. When A Peaceful Colony On The Edge Of A Galaxy Finds Itself Threatened By The Armies Of A Tyrannical Ruling Force, Kora (Sofia Boutella), A Mysterious Stranger Living Among The Villagers, Becomes Their Best Hope For Survival. Tasked With Finding Trained Fighters Who Will Unite With Her In Making An Impossible Stand Against The Mother World, Kora Assembles A Small Band Of Warriors — Outsiders, Insurgents, Peasants And Orphans Of War From Different Worlds Who Share A Common Need For Redemption And Revenge. As The Shadow Of An Entire Realm Bears Down On The Unlikeliest Of Moons, A Battle Over The Fate Of A Galaxy Is Waged, And In The Process, A New Army Of Heroes Is Formed.

Who is Making Rebel Moon?

Zack Snyder, his wife Deborah Snyder, and Eric Newman, who works for his company Grand Electric, are the creators of Rebel Moon. The epic sci-fi story will be made by Zack Snyder, Deborah Snyder, and Eric Newman, who also made Snyder’s first movie. Kurt Johnstad, who worked with Snyder on 300, and Shay Hatten, who also worked with Snyder on Army of the Dead, wrote the story for Rebel Moon together.

Like with Army of the Dead, Snyder will also be in charge of the film’s camera work. The film’s music will be written by Tom Holkenberg, who worked with Snyder on Batman v. Superman: Dawn of Justice, Zack Snyder’s Justice League, and Army of the Dead. The film will be edited by Dody Dorn, who worked with Snyder on his last two projects and was nominated for an Academy Award.