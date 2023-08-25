Zack Snyder betrayed by his son

Director Zack Snyder, who gained recognition from DC fans for releasing the Snyder’s Cut of Justice League, is now set to capture the hearts of sci-fi enthusiasts with his upcoming film Rebel Moon. The film, which was announced a while ago, was showcased in detail through an impressive trailer during the opening ceremony of Gamescom 2023. While it may seem unusual for a director to promote his film at a video game show, it should be noted that Zack Snyder is highly regarded among gamers and is an active member of the gaming community.

During the same show, IGN had the opportunity to interview Zack Snyder, where he revealed his addiction to a particular video game that may not appeal to everyone:

“Zack Snyder was a Mr. Meeseeks main in Fortnite.”

Zack and Morty

After obtaining this information, IGN went further and delved into the American director’s newfound passion. Zack Snyder disclosed that he primarily plays in the “no builds” mode. In Fortnite, a battle royale game, players have the ability to construct various structures during combat. While beginners often create simple shelters or ramps, experienced players tend to build massive fortresses to defend themselves.

Fortunately, Epic Games eventually introduced a “no builds” mode, which means it is impossible to construct any structures. This mode was a game-changer for Zack Snyder, as his love for slow-motion action scenes did not align well with the frantic pace of close combat in Fortnite.

Furthermore, IGN took the opportunity to ask Zack Snyder about his favorite Fortnite skin. The director revealed that he enjoys playing with the Mr. Meeseeks skin, a character from the adult cartoon Rick and Morty. So, if you ever come across this particular skin in the game, there’s a chance it could be the director of Rebel Moon behind it.