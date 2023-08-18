Zachary Levi Makes Eclairs!

Lots of actors and actresses openly express their opinions, and this time, Zachary Levi, known for his role as Shazam on the big screen, goes a step further. He believes that Hollywood produces a significant number of low-quality movies.

During the Chicago Fan Expo, Levi spoke up about his frustration with the abundance of bad films in Hollywood.

The Public Must React!

Zachary Levi believes that the audience holds the power to bring about meaningful change in the future.

In other words, if you want better films down the line, you need to avoid supporting films that are similar to what Levi considers as “garbage” movies.

It’s worth mentioning that Levi’s latest superhero film, Shazam! Rage of the Gods, was a major disappointment. The movie grossed only $134 million worldwide, which barely covered its budget of over $100 million.