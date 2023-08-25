YouTube Addresses Creators’ Questions About YouTube Shorts

YouTube recently released a new video to answer creators’ queries regarding its short-form video platform, YouTube Shorts. The video covered topics such as the algorithm for Shorts, views count, and best practices for maximizing potential on the platform.

The Algorithm & Viewing Experience

According to Todd Sherman, the product lead for Shorts, the Shorts algorithm differs from long-form videos. While people choose specific videos to watch in long-form content, with Shorts, users swipe through videos without knowing what comes next. This difference causes the Shorts feed to prioritize diversity since viewers flip through hundreds of videos compared to 10 or 20 in long-form.

Sherman also clarified that not every swipe in Shorts is counted as a view. Instead, Shorts considers it a view when the user intends to watch the video. However, YouTube does not disclose the exact view threshold to prevent manipulation of the system.

Video Length & Thumbnails

There’s no set length that benefits creators for getting their Shorts seen. Creators should focus on the length needed to tell their story effectively. Nevertheless, Shorts will continue to emphasize videos that are 60 seconds or less to distinguish itself from YouTube.

Unlike YouTube, custom thumbnails are not necessary for Shorts creators. Since most thumbnails are not visible in the Shorts experience, YouTube recommends creators skip this step. Hashtags, on the other hand, can be meaningful and useful, although there isn’t a one-size-fits-all approach.

Tips for Success on Shorts

Optimizing for time of day is unnecessary unless the content focuses on news where freshness matters. The quantity of Shorts published does not determine traction; quality is more important. Creators should also avoid deleting and reposting Shorts to increase views as it can be seen as spam.

Connecting Shorts with Long-Form

YouTube does not view Shorts as cannibalizing long-form content. By the end of September, YouTube plans to introduce ways for creators to link their Shorts to their long-form videos. However, links have been disabled in other parts of the Shorts experience to prevent spam.

New Feature for Channels

In addition to Shorts updates, YouTube will test a new feature where channels that upload frequently will have their videos bundled together on a shelf. This way, viewers can explore all the uploads from that channel without pushing down other subscription feed videos.