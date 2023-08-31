YouTube Music Introduces Redesigned “Now Playing” Screen

YouTube Music recently revamped its “Now Playing” screen, bringing several new features to enhance the user experience. The most notable update is the addition of a dedicated comments section, allowing users to read and write comments directly within the app.

The redesigned “Now Playing” screen is now available for both iOS and Android devices, according to a company spokesperson.

A new comments button has been introduced by YouTube Music, providing access to existing comments from the official music video on YouTube. Users can also contribute their own comments, fostering a more engaging social environment within the app.

Located beneath the cover art, the comments button unveils a panel where users can interact with the comment section.

In addition to the comments, easily accessible icons are now present for features like liking/disliking, saving, sharing, downloading, and playing radio stations. Previously, these buttons were hidden and could only be accessed by tapping on the album cover. Placing them under the song title simplifies their accessibility.

As a minor change, the song/video toggle switch now appears in white instead of blending with the background color.

This redesign follows the recent launch of “Samples,” a TikTok-style short-form video feed on YouTube Music. This feature showcases personalized videos, including official music videos and live performances, from YouTube’s extensive catalog.