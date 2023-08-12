You Are So Not Invited to My Bat Mitzvah: A Comedy-Drama about Middle School Drama

If you thought that high school was challenging for adolescents, the middle school will blow your mind. You Are So Not Invited to My Bat Mitzvah, a comedy for the whole family that can be streamed on Netflix, centers on this topic, more or less. The upcoming comedy-drama is adapted from Fiona Rosenbloom’s young adult novel of the same name, published in 2005. The story centers on two best friends, Stacy and Lydia, who are inseparable and plan everything together, including their bat mitzvah. However, their friendship is tested when both develop feelings for the same boy, which is a situation that is par for the course in typical teenage drama. Sammi Cohen is in charge of directing You Are So Not Invited to My Bat Mitzvah. At the same time, Alison Peck is the one responsible for writing the script. This movie is a part of Adam Sandler’s movie contract with Netflix, in which he works as a producer and also stars alongside an ensemble cast led by his daughter Sunny Sandler, which also includes his eldest daughter Sadie and wife, Jackie Sandler, but more on that in a bit. The film in question was directed by Adam Sandler’s daughter Sunny Sandler.

Adam Sandler’s Family Collaboration

As part of the same agreement with Netflix, this brand-new teenage comedy will be among the numerous Sandler-produced pictures available on the streaming service in 2023. Other titles on this list include the well-liked Murder Mystery 2 and the recently released The Out-Laws, in addition to the film Leo, which will be released in the near future. This will likely be the first Adam Sandler movie featuring his family. However, cameo appearances by the women may be seen in several of his older works. Check out our concise and practical guide below for more information on You Are So Not Invited to My Bat Mitzvah, including the storyline, trailer, release date, cast, characters, and everything else we know about the movie. The movie is scheduled to be released on Netflix this summer.

You Are So Not Invited to My Bat Mitzvah Cast

Idina Menzel as Bree Friedman

Jackie Sandler as Gabi Rodriguez Katz

Adam Sandler as Danny Friedman

Sadie Sandler as Ronnie Friedman

Sunny Sandler as Stacy Friedman

Samantha Lorraine as Lydia Rodriguez Katz

Dylan Hoffman as Andy Goldfarb

Sarah Sherman as Rabbi Rebecca

Dan Bulla as Cantor Jerry

Ido Mosseri as DJ Schmuley

Jackie Hoffman as Irene

Luis Guzmán as Eli Katz

Dean Scott Vazquez as Mateo

Miya Cech as Kym Chang Cohen

Ivory Baker as Megan Levy

Dylan Chloe Dash as Tara(as Dylan Dash)

Millie Thorpe as Nikki

Zaara Kuttemperoor as Zaara

Release Date and Director

What is the Release Date of You Are So Not Invited to My Bat Mitzvah?

It has been announced that the debut of You Are So Not Invited to My Bat Mitzvah will take place on Netflix on Friday, August 25, 2023. On the other hand, before the debut, it is anticipated that the movie would have a limited theatrical run beginning on August 18, 2023.

Who is the Director of You Are So Not Invited to My Bat Mitzvah?

Sammi Cohen is the director of You Are So Not Invited to My Bat Mitzvah. Crush (2022), Hollywood Darlings (2017), and Mr. Student Body President (2016) are some of the movies that Sammi Cohen is renowned for.

The Plot of the Movie

What is the Plot of You Are So Not Invited to My Bat Mitzvah?

Stacy Friedman and Lydia Rodriguez Katz, two of the film’s young protagonists, are best friends throughout their time in middle school and the movie. They collaborate on everything, including fantasizing about throwing the most magnificent bat mitzvahs their friends have ever seen, and they plan everything