Yellowjackets Season 2 DVD Release Date Announced

Early in July, approximately a little over a month after the conclusion of the show’s sophomore run, the second season of the popular thriller Yellowjackets on Showtime was made available via digital medium. Those viewers who desire a physical copy of the program are in luck, as Paramount Home Entertainment has just revealed the release date of the Yellowjackets Season 2 DVD. The DVD will be available for purchase on October 10th, 2023, both in brick-and-mortar stores and on the websites of online retailers.

Behind the Scenes Insights and Special Features

The nine episodes of the series, as well as various special features that will take viewers behind the scenes of the making of the television show, will be included in the DVD release. These Special Features include “Behind the Buzz: Episodes 1-9,” which provides an insight into the process of putting together each episode, as well as a cover of the song “No Return” by Alanis Morissette, which serves as the introduction theme for the show. The last short is titled “Creating Yellowjackets,” it examines, as one might guess, from the title. This production process went into making the famous show.

Season 2 Recap and Future Plans

The show’s second season debuted on Showtime on March 26th, 2023, and it concluded with 9 episodes on May 28th, 2023, which was one fewer episode than the first season had. The television show was picked up for a third season in December 2022 before the second season premiered. Even though have only been 19 episodes produced so far, by the time Season 3 rolls around, the series will have reached a lovely, even amount of 20 episodes. This is due to the fact that it was confirmed at the beginning of June 2023 that there will be a Bonus Episode between Seasons 2 and 3 of the show, which will bridge the gap between the two seasons.

The Show’s Second Season Was Recognized With Multiple Nominations for An Emmy.

Yellowjackets is a story that follows a high school soccer team that escapes an aircraft crash and finds itself deep in the Canadian wilderness. The story is told from the point of view of the high school team. The gang must fight to stay alive for 19 months while stranded in the harsh environment of the wilderness. The story of the group’s life 25 years later is also covered in the series, which means it is told from two different points. In addition to regular cast members Melanie Lynskey (Togetherness), Tawny Cypress (Inez & Doug & Kira), Juliette Lewis (Natural Born Killers), and Christina Ricci (Wednesday), the series also features Elijah Wood (The Lord of the Rings Trilogy) in a recurring guest role. During the show’s first season, it was nominated for seven Emmys, including Outstanding Drama Series and Outstanding Lead Actress for Lynskey and Outstanding Supporting Actress for Ricci, respectively. The second season was honored with three nominations for the upcoming 2023 Primetime Emmy Awards. The series was nominated again for Outstanding Casting For A Drama Series and Outstanding Drama Series. In contrast, Lynskey was nominated for Outstanding Lead Actress in recognition of her performance in the second season.

The Creators and Production Team

Ashley Lyle and Bart Nickerson are responsible for creating Yellowjackets, and they currently serve as co-showrunners on the series together with Jonathan Lisco. The three will serve as executive producers alongside Karyn Kusama, who directed the series pilot, and Drew Comins. The company Entertainment One (eOne) is in charge of the production of the series for Showtime.

Showtime currently offers full episodes from both the first and second seasons of Yellowjackets to be streamed online, and the DVD release date for the second season is slated for October 10th.