Elon Musk-owned X Introduces Feature to Hide Likes for Paid Users

X, formerly known as Twitter and owned by Elon Musk, is now offering a new feature for paid users that allows them to hide their likes. This update comes after rival social networks Threads and Bluesky recently introduced the ability for users to view their own liked posts.

Paid users on X can now find a setting under profile customization that enables them to hide the likes tab.

The description of the feature states, “Your Likes tab on your profile will only be visible to you. Your Likes timeline will also be hidden from the X APIs. Your individual Likes will still be visible on posts.”

Up until now, likes on X have been public, allowing anyone to see the posts someone has liked. However, Musk has added an additional benefit to the paid tier, giving users the ability to like posts without concern about others viewing their activity.

Earlier this month, X started granting subscribers the option to hide their verification checkmark, possibly to avoid being associated with certain memes. However, if a user decides to hide their likes tab, they inadvertently reveal that they are a paying subscriber.

In Threads, users can privately view their liked posts through the “Your Likes” tab in the Settings. On Bluesky’s app and website, likes remain private; however, apps using the Bluesky API can choose whether or not to display a likes tab on a user’s profile.