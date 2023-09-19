X-Men: The Original Five Return in a Time-Bending Adventure

Marvel Celebrates 60 Years of X-Men

In 2023, Marvel Comics is pulling out all the stops to celebrate the 60th anniversary of the X-Men, one of the most iconic superhero teams in the history of comics. And what better way to mark this milestone than by bringing back the original lineup of Cyclops, Jean Grey, Iceman, Angel, and Beast, who debuted in the groundbreaking X-Men #1 in 1963? But this time, there’s a twist – they are being thrust through time to embark on a mission of cosmic significance.

A Time-Traveling Odyssey

Die-hard X-Men fans might recall a previous encounter with time travel in 2013 when the original five X-Men were plucked from the past and transported to the future by none other than the adult version of Beast. This intriguing storyline unfolded in Brian Michael Bendis’ widely acclaimed series, “All-New X-Men.” After their eye-opening adventure, these young mutants were sent back to their original timeline, their memories conveniently wiped clean.

Fast forward to 2023, and the Phoenix Force, an omnipotent cosmic entity, has summoned them back to the future, restoring their memories of their prior time-travel escapades. The Phoenix Force, a being of immeasurable power and significance in the Marvel Universe, has selected the original X-Men for a mission that spans not just space but the entire Multiverse itself.

Facing Themselves – Literally

The X-Men now confront an intriguing challenge as they embark on this extraordinary journey. In their cosmic odyssey, they may come face to face with their older, more battle-hardened selves. This unique twist pits these characters’ romantic, youthful versions against the older, more world-weary iterations. They must grapple with the dilemma of either persuading their older selves to alter their paths or finding a way to thwart them. It’s a battle of ideals and experience, with the fate of the Multiverse hanging in the balance.

In an illuminating interview with AiPT Comics, Christos Gage, the mastermind behind this exciting storyline, shared his perspective on the narrative. He explained, “It’s about your younger, idealistic self coming into conflict with your older, jaded self who’s made compromises and given up dreams to survive and do what they think is best, even if that means making hard choices along the way.”

The Return of the Original X-Men

Excitement is building among X-Men fans as they eagerly await the release of “The Original X-Men #1.” Christos Gage writes this highly anticipated comic and boasts the artistic talents of Greg Land, along with a captivating cover by Ryan Stegman. The comedian is scheduled to hit the shelves on December 20, 2023, promising a time-bending adventure to keep fans on the edge of their seats.

As Marvel marks six decades of mutant heroism, the return of the original X-Men in this time-twisting saga is a testament to the enduring appeal of these beloved characters. Prepare for a thrilling journey across the Multiverse as the past and present collide in “The Original X-Men #1,” a must-read for fans of all ages.

