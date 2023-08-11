X Lowers Requirements for Creator Payout Program
Elon Musk-owned social network X, formerly Twitter, has announced that it is making its creator payout program more accessible. Creators who have generated 5 million impressions in the last three months will now be eligible for ad revenue sharing, compared to the previous requirement of 15 million impressions.
Furthermore, creators will be able to withdraw as low as $10 instead of the previous minimum threshold of $50. To qualify for payouts, users still need to be verified and must have at least 500 followers.
Shortly after the announcement, Elon Musk added a stipulation that only impressions from verified accounts would be considered for ad-revenue sharing. He stated, “Scammers will otherwise use bots to spam views to infinity.”
Currently, X doesn’t provide a way for users to check their posts’ “verified views.” It remains unclear how creators will be able to determine the number of views or impressions their posts have received from verified users.
The company initiated payments to eligible creators in July and later expanded the program to verified creators globally. In June, Elon Musk announced that the first round of creator payouts would total nearly $5 million.
Last week, X experienced delays in processing its scheduled payout for July 31 due to a surge in sign-ups.
X also announced new sensitivity settings for advertisers earlier this week. Advertisers can now choose between levels like “Relaxed,” “Standard,” and “Conservative” to determine the type of content that their ads will appear adjacent to. This expansion comes as part of X’s partnership with Integral Ad Science (IAS), which started in January to inform marketers if their ads were placed around inappropriate content.
In a recent Spaces conversation, X CEO Linda Yaccarino stated that the company is nearing breakeven. She also revealed that X is working on a feature that will allow users to video call each other.