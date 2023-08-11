X Lowers Requirements for Creator Payout Program

Elon Musk-owned social network X, formerly Twitter, has announced that it is making its creator payout program more accessible. Creators who have generated 5 million impressions in the last three months will now be eligible for ad revenue sharing, compared to the previous requirement of 15 million impressions.

Furthermore, creators will be able to withdraw as low as $10 instead of the previous minimum threshold of $50. To qualify for payouts, users still need to be verified and must have at least 500 followers.

Now, even more people can get paid to post! We’ve lowered the eligibility threshold for ads revenue sharing from 15M to 5M impressions within the last 3 months. We’ve also lowered the minimum payout threshold from $50 to $10. Sign up for a Premium subscription to get access. — Support (@Support) August 10, 2023

Shortly after the announcement, Elon Musk added a stipulation that only impressions from verified accounts would be considered for ad-revenue sharing. He stated, “Scammers will otherwise use bots to spam views to infinity.”

This essentially means that X Premium (fka Twitter Blue) is free for accounts that generate above 5M views. Note, only views from verified handles count, as scammers will otherwise use bots to spam views to infinity. https://t.co/87MqqyUu2E — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) August 11, 2023

Currently, X doesn’t provide a way for users to check their posts’ “verified views.” It remains unclear how creators will be able to determine the number of views or impressions their posts have received from verified users.

The company initiated payments to eligible creators in July and later expanded the program to verified creators globally. In June, Elon Musk announced that the first round of creator payouts would total nearly $5 million.

Last week, X experienced delays in processing its scheduled payout for July 31 due to a surge in sign-ups.

Interest in ad rev share by content creators has far exceeded our expectations, so will take a few more days to process. Major payouts coming soon! — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) August 5, 2023

X also announced new sensitivity settings for advertisers earlier this week. Advertisers can now choose between levels like “Relaxed,” “Standard,” and “Conservative” to determine the type of content that their ads will appear adjacent to. This expansion comes as part of X’s partnership with Integral Ad Science (IAS), which started in January to inform marketers if their ads were placed around inappropriate content.

In a recent Spaces conversation, X CEO Linda Yaccarino stated that the company is nearing breakeven. She also revealed that X is working on a feature that will allow users to video call each other.