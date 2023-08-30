X lifts ban on paid political ads

This week, X confirmed that it is lifting its ban on paid political ads. The move comes after Elon Musk took over the social network previously known as Twitter. Originally banned in 2019, under former CEO Jack Dorsey’s management, X claimed that “political message reach should be earned, not bought.”

Banned Content and Policies

X defined banned content as anything that references a candidate, political party, elected or appointed government official, election, referendum, ballot measure, legislation, regulation, directive, or judicial outcome. This included any ads appealing for votes, solicitations of financial support, and advocacy for or against such political content.

New Rules and Measures

In an announcement on Tuesday, X stated that it will now allow political advertising to build on its commitment to free expression. However, X will continue to enforce specific policies on paid political ads in the U.S., including prohibiting false or misleading information intended to undermine public confidence in an election.

X plans to establish a global advertising transparency center where anyone can review promoted political posts. The company also mentioned implementing a robust screening process to ensure that only eligible groups and campaigns can advertise.

Additionally, X referenced its Civic Integrity Policy designed to protect discourse before and during an election. The policy will focus on harmful content like voter intimidation or deception instead of censoring public debate.

X will label posts that potentially violate the Civic Integrity Policy, informing users when their reach has been restricted. This is part of X’s effort to promote transparency.

Expansion of Political Advertising

In January, Musk announced plans to expand political advertising after relaxing the policy for cause-based ads in the U.S., such as those raising awareness about voter registration. Musk stated that X will align its advertising policy with other media outlets, emphasizing the importance of protecting people on Twitter while reviewing and approving content.

Other Platform Moderation Features

X also highlighted its crowd-sourced fact-checking feature, Community Notes, which is now available globally in 44 countries and open-sourced. The company reported that using Community Notes led people to be less likely to agree with and reshare a post. X will allow Community Notes on all promoted posts, including paid political ads.